Clemson men’s basketball jumps up to No. 13 in AP poll

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Clemson men’s basketball team jumped up 11 spots in this week’s AP poll and is now ranked 13th in the country.

In last week’s poll, the Tigers were ranked 24th in the nation, but earned quality wins over two previously undefeated teams in South Carolina and TCU this past week.

The Tigers have started the season 9-0 including wins over Pitt and Alabama.

They’ll look to continue their perfect season with 10 consecutive wins when they play at Memphis on Saturday.

