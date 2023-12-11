Crews respond to house fire in Taylors

TAYLORS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Lake Cunningham Fire Department said they were called to a house fire that happened on Monday.

According to officials, a call came in at around 12:12 p.m. in reference to house fire.

Crews arrived on scene at around 12:18 p.m. to Fews Bridge Road and Groce Meadow Road. It took about 1 hour for them to get the flames under control.

One firefighter obtained minor injuries, but they were not taken to the hospital.

At this time, no injuries were reported, and the cause is still under investigation.

