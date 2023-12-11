Crews respond to house fire in Taylors

The Lake Cunningham Fire Department said they are responding to a house fire that happened on...
The Lake Cunningham Fire Department said they are responding to a house fire that happened on Monday.(Fox Carolina News)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 3:18 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAYLORS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Lake Cunningham Fire Department said they were called to a house fire that happened on Monday.

According to officials, a call came in at around 12:12 p.m. in reference to house fire.

Crews arrived on scene at around 12:18 p.m. to Fews Bridge Road and Groce Meadow Road. It took about 1 hour for them to get the flames under control.

One firefighter obtained minor injuries, but they were not taken to the hospital.

At this time, no injuries were reported, and the cause is still under investigation.

Stay with FOX Carolina as we work to learn more details.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of the dogs that was reported missing was found on Monday, but the other is still missing.
1 dog found, other dog still missing following I-85 crash that left 3 dead
The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for a suspect after an...
Deputies investigating armed robbery at Dollar General
5-day forecast.
Dry, sunny week ahead with chilly temperatures
The outside of a church
Simpsonville church baptizes 141 people in one Sunday
Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, daughter of reality-TV star “Mama June” Shannon and half-sister to...
Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, daughter of reality-TV star “Mama June” Shannon, dies at 29 after cancer battle

Latest News

Clemson advances past Charlotte in the second round of this year's NCAA Tournament. The Tigers...
No. 9 Seed Clemson Faces No. 2 Seed Notre Dame for College Cup Championship
South Carolina forward Chloe Kitts (21) shoots as Utah forward Alissa Pili looks on in the...
Gameocks women remain unanimous No. 1 in AP poll
Fox Fit 12-11-23
Fox Fit workout 12-11-23
Clemson head coach Brad Brownell reacts to a play during the second half of an NCAA college...
Clemson men’s basketball jumps up to No. 13 in AP poll