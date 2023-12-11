Daniel football includes entire community at state title celebration

The entire community turned out to help Daniel celebrate their successful season
By Carmine Gemei
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 11:12 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CENTRAL, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Daniel High School community celebrated its football team’s third state championship in the last four seasons Sunday at a ceremony in the gymnasium.

Head Coach Jeff Fruster not only gave a medal to every member of the football team, but also the chain gang, cheerleaders, support staff, coaches and administrators.

“It’s really built around a phrase we use. A hashtag, ‘One Daniel,’” Daniel High School Principal Adam Russell said. “And that’s the total team concept.”

The communities of Six Mile, Central and Clemson come together to form ‘One Daniel.’

“It’s bringing three communities together as one culture, one school,” Russell said. “So we take a lot of pride in our diversity. It really bears out when we come together as a team.”

This Daniel Lyons team went 15-0, which made it the only undefeated team in South Carolina this season. They won those 15 games by an average of 33 points.

Coach Fruster enjoyed honoring everyone who was part of another incredible run.

“A handshake and a hug goes a long way and I’ll give out as many of those as I can if it means the people are willing and able to want to contribute to this program,” Fruster said. “We ask quite a bit of our community and they have always come through for us. So being able to recognize those who are in our community and play a pivotal role in our program, that’s a special moment for me.”

Sunday’s special moment adds onto the previous weekend’s special moment of senior linebacker Ty Plumblee making the game-winning tackle in overtime of the state championship.

Plumblee and his fellow senior captains addressed the crowd Sunday and explained what they’ll take away from Daniel football.

“I’m going to take away a lot,” Plumblee said. “I’m going to take away mental toughness, ability to communicate with people. Stuff like this, getting out of my comfort zone, friendship, I’ve met a lot of new people. Really just enjoying it.”

The Daniel senior class not only won three state championships, but also won 51 games while losing just one in four seasons.

Principal Russell wrapped up the meaning behind Sunday’s celebration.

“Everybody’s in on getting to the top of that mountain,” Russell said. “They even gave the principal a medal, so that was cool. Haha.”

From Daniel Lyons’ principal, to the littlest Lyons, they’re already excited to work toward a fourth state title in five years next season.

