WANTED: Suspect breaks into restaurant stealing money from safe

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said they are searching for a burglary suspect about two months after they stole money from a restaurant.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened at the Arby’s on 28 Bypass and Whitehall Road in October.

Deputies said the suspect used gloves and a crowbar to break in, get into the restaurant’s safe and steal money.

If anyone has information regarding the identity of the suspect pictured above, call the Sheriff’s Office at 8640260-4400 or send an anonymous tip at www.andersonareacrimestoppers.com.

