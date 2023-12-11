WANTED: Suspect breaks into restaurant stealing money from safe

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 1:59 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said they are searching for a burglary suspect about two months after they stole money from a restaurant.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened at the Arby’s on 28 Bypass and Whitehall Road in October.

Deputies said the suspect used gloves and a crowbar to break in, get into the restaurant’s safe and steal money.

If anyone has information regarding the identity of the suspect pictured above, call the Sheriff’s Office at 8640260-4400 or send an anonymous tip at www.andersonareacrimestoppers.com.

