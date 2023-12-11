Fox Fit workout 12-11-23

Fox Fit 12-11-23
Fox Fit 12-11-23(Fox Carolina)
By Kari Beal
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 3:07 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Each week Fox Carolina is helping you look your best self! Join in on our Fox Fit Challenge and try out the weekly workout. It can be done at home, on the go or the gym. This workout was designed by personal trainer Marissa Cunningham.

10 reps per move

2 sets per circuit *for Lunges complete a set on one side per set

Circuit 1 - Arnold Press + Sumo Squat (hold the last rep 5 secs)

Circuit 2 - Bent over Row + Reverse Lunge (hold the last rep 5 secs)

Circuit 3 - Bicep Curl + Lateral Lunge (hold the last rep 5 secs)

Circuit 4 - RDL + Narrow Squat (hold the last rep 5 secs)

Circuit 5 - Deadbug + V-Up

