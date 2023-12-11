Fox Fit workout 12-11-23

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Each week Fox Carolina is helping you look your best self! Join in on our Fox Fit Challenge and try out the weekly workout. It can be done at home, on the go or the gym. This workout was designed by personal trainer Marissa Cunningham.

10 reps per move

2 sets per circuit *for Lunges complete a set on one side per set

Circuit 1 - Arnold Press + Sumo Squat (hold the last rep 5 secs)

Circuit 2 - Bent over Row + Reverse Lunge (hold the last rep 5 secs)

Circuit 3 - Bicep Curl + Lateral Lunge (hold the last rep 5 secs)

Circuit 4 - RDL + Narrow Squat (hold the last rep 5 secs)

Circuit 5 - Deadbug + V-Up

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.