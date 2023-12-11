Gameocks women remain unanimous No. 1 in AP poll

South Carolina forward Chloe Kitts (21) shoots as Utah forward Alissa Pili looks on in the...
South Carolina forward Chloe Kitts (21) shoots as Utah forward Alissa Pili looks on in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)(Jessica Hill | AP)
By Carmine Gemei
Published: Dec. 11, 2023
COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Once again, South Carolina received all 36 votes in the AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll to retain its unanimous No. 1 ranking as the best team in the country.

The No. 1 Gamecocks added to an already impressive resume with a 78-69 win over No. 11 Utah in Uncasville, Conn. on Sunday.

That was the team’s fourth win over a top-25 team this season in addition to wins over No. 10 Notre Dame, No. 14 Maryland and No. 24 North Carolina (rankings at the time of playing the Gamecocks).

South Carolina has the week off from games until they host Presbyterian at 1 p.m. Saturday with a good chance to improve to 10-0.

