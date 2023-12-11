Man accused of sexually assaulting children faces over 10 charges

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office announced that a man was recently taken into custody for multiple sexual crimes involving children.

Deputies said 42-year-old Bobby Joe Davis was charged with 12 counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, seven counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, one count of second-degree assault and battery, and one count of delinquency of a minor.

According to deputies, they began investigating the situation earlier this month after someone reported that two minors had been sexually abused by Davis.

Deputies stated that following an investigation, they determined that Davis had sexually assaulted the victims. They added that the incidents happened between 2013 and 2023 when the victims were children or teenagers. Deputies said Davis also allegedly gave one of the victims a THC gummy this year and smoked marijuana in front of them.

Davis was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center on December 8 and denied bond.

Deputies confirmed that they are still investigating this situation. Stay with us as we work to learn more.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.