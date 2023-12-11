Multiple reports of outdoor equipment stolen, deputies investigating

TAYLORS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating after multiple residents have reported outdoor equipment have been stolen.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the thefts targeted outdoor buildings and have stolen lawn equipment, vehicle motor, building materials and assorted tools.

Officials said eight break-ins were reported that happened between 4 p.m. on December 7 and 6 p.m. on December 8. The incidents occurred in the Creighton Drive, Wade Hampton and Mountain Chase Road area.

Deputies are advising residents to be on the lookout for anything suspicious in the area and to make sure vehicles, homes and outdoor buildings are locked and secured.

If anyone sees anything suspicious or have any information that might assist the Sheriff’s Office call 864-467-8145 or 23-CRIME.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.