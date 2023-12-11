No. 9 Seed Clemson Faces No. 2 Seed Notre Dame for College Cup Championship

LOUISVILLE, K.Y. (Clemson Athletics) - The No. 9 seed Clemson men’s soccer program’s 2023 NCAA Tournament journey will conclude on Monday evening, as the Tigers face ACC-foe and No. 2 seed Notre Dame in the College Cup championship at Lynn Family Stadium in Louisville, Ky. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. and will be shown on ESPNU.

The Tigers earned a first-round bye with a national seed after capturing their fifth ACC Tournament Championship on Nov. 12. Clemson went on to defeat Charlotte, 3-0, in the second round and upset No. 8 New Hampshire, 1-0, on the road in the Sweet 16 on Sunday to advance to its 17th Elite 8 appearance in program history. Last Saturday, the Tigers downed Stanford, 2-0, at Historic Riggs Field to earn the program’s 10th College Cup appearance. Friday evening, Clemson topped No. 5 West Virginia, 1-0, on a first-half goal from Shawn Smart to earn their second NCAA Championship appearance in three seasons.

Notre Dame earned its third trip to the College Cup after topping Indiana in PKs. Then on Friday, the Fighting Irish downed Oregon State, 1-0, to send the program to its second NCAA Championship appearance in school history.

The two teams met at the College Cup in 2021, with Clemson advancing to the championship in penalty kicks. The Tigers would go on to win third third National Championship in school history.

Notre Dame owns a 7-5-2 record all-time against the Tigers. The two teams met earlier this season, with the Fighting Irish taking the 3-2 win on Sept. 9 at Notre Dame.

