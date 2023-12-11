Officials say US pilot safely ejected before his F-16 crashed into sea off South Korea

A U.S. Air Force pilot safely ejected on Monday before his F-16 fighter jet crashed into the...
A U.S. Air Force pilot safely ejected on Monday before his F-16 fighter jet crashed into the sea off South Korea’s southwestern coast, U.S. and South Korean military officials said.(Source: Don Taggart/USAF)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 12:05 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) - A U.S. Air Force pilot safely ejected on Monday before his F-16 fighter jet crashed into the sea off South Korea’s southwestern coast, U.S. and South Korean military officials said.

The unidentified pilot was recovered by South Korean maritime forces and was “awake and in stable condition,” the U.S. 8th Fighter Wing said in a statement. It said the pilot was being returned to Kunsan Air Base near the southwestern port city of Gunsan, where he would be evaluated further.

The pilot took off from the air base, used jointly by the U.S. and South Korean air forces, on a routine training flight and was forced to eject from the aircraft after experiencing an unspecified in-flight emergency.

The 8th Fighter Wing, which is composed of two F-16 squadrons, said the cause of the in-flight emergency is being investigated.

“We are grateful for the safe recovery of our Airman by our ROK Allies and that the pilot is in good condition,” Col. Matthew C. Gaetke, the 8th Fighter Wing commander, said in a statement, referring to the Republic of Korea, South Korea’s official name.

A U.S. Air Force Osprey aircraft crashed off southern Japan on Nov. 29 during a training mission, killing all eight people on board.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said three people are dead after a car traveling north...
3 victims identified following fatal 4-vehicle crash on I-85S in Greenville Co.
The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for a suspect after an...
Deputies investigating armed robbery at Dollar General
5-day forecast.
Showers end overnight, mountain snow continues
The outside of a church
Simpsonville church baptizes 141 people in one Sunday
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Driver crashes into two vehicles trying to flee deputies, killing 85-year-old, officials say

Latest News

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said Kierre Williams, 43, was arrested for homicide and...
Suspect arrested after priest stabbed to death in church rectory, authorities say
Daniel celebrates state football title
Daniel celebrates football state title
Daniel High School football
Daniel football includes entire community at state title celebration
A chilly start to the week after heavy rain all weekend.
A chilly Monday is expected after a weekend of heavy rain