Police investigating 2 drive-by shootings, car theft in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg Police Department said they are investigating two drive-by shootings and a car theft that happened on Sunday.

According to police, the first shooting happened at around 5 a.m. on Princeton Street.

One of the victims said they observed three individuals shooting guns shooting at a house. Another victim told officers their home was also shot at and there were several bullet holes around the front of her home.

One of the victims said they observed a dark vehicle driving slowly on Duncan Street towards Union.

Police had just learned that a black Kia Soul was reported stolen on Dover Road, and it was last seen at around 4 a.m. on Sunday.

Officers believe the suspect vehicle is the same vehicle that was reported stolen an hour before the shooting occurred.

According to police, the second shooting happened at around 5:30 a.m. on James Anderson Lane at an apartment complex.

Once on scene, officers learned a man heard several shots fired at his apartment, but no one was injured as a result. Officers walked through the area and found two bullet holes on the stairwell walls, three bullet holes in the bedroom, several bullet holes in the main bedroom window and bathroom as well as bullet fragments in the bathroom.

One of the residents said they observed a dark vehicle and two males hanging out the window shooting “big guns,” aimed at the bottom of the home, police said. The residents also observed at least three people in the vehicle during the shooting.

However, the neighbor stated he observed a black Kia stop in the middle of the road and started shooting, then left towards Vanderbilt Road, according to police.

Officers believe the same vehicle was seen at both shootings, since the vehicle descriptions were the same.

Later that day, at around 3:26 p.m. officers learned that a black Kia Soul had been sitting empty on the side of Cabot Court since 7 a.m. After running the tag, it came back as the stolen vehicle that was reported stolen on Dover Road.

Officers also found fired shell casings in the vehicle that matched the ones found on Princeton Street.

At this time, police have not identified suspects, and no injuries were reported as a result of these incidents.

