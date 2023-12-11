Power outages reported across the Upstate following winter weather and rain

Power outage generic
Power outage generic(KPLC)
By Todd Williams
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 9:17 PM EST
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The winter weather and constant downpours this weekend have led to power outages in parts of South Carolina and North Carolina.

According to Duke Energy, As many as 1600 customers have reported power outages since 7:30 p.m. in the Greenwood area, but there are outages all over the Upstate and into North Carolina.

Crews are working to restore power to the areas, with an estimated time of restoration late tonight around 11:30 p.m. for the Greenwood area.

