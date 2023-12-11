Proposed high-speed rail connecting Atlanta and Charlotte to potentially include Upstate stop

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - President Joe Biden announced federal funding Friday for multiple passenger rail projects, including one that could impact the Upstate area.

President Biden announced the funding during a visit to Las Vegas on Friday. The White House confirmed that the funding includes $34.5 million through the Corridor Identification and Development program, which establishes a new planning framework for future investments.

According to the White House, Among the projects that are a part of the Corridor Identification and Development program is a high-speed rail connecting Atlanta, Georgia, to Charlotte, North Carolina, which could potentially have a stop at Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport in South Carolina. They added that other stops could include Augusta and Athens, Georgia.

Plans for the project state that the funding would allow crews to enter step one of the process and begin creating a plan for the development of the railroad.

