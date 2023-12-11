Samaritan’s Purse assisting in Tennessee following tornadoes

BOONE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Samaritan’s Purse has deployed disaster response specialists to Tennessee in the aftermath of deadly tornadoes that tore through communities on Saturday.

The humanitarian Christian relief organization is going to determine the areas with the worst damage and greatest need, as reports continue to describe deaths and tremendous damage in the wake of the powerful storms. At least six people have been reported dead and search and rescue efforts are currently underway.

“Yesterday, communities in Tennessee suffered deadly storms that have caused widespread devastation, and tragically, the loss of at least six people,” said Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan’s Purse. “My heart breaks for those who are now walking into this Christmas season without their loved ones and for the families who must now rebuild their lives. I ask that you please join me in praying for them.”

