SCDOT: Lane closed due to flooding on I-385 in Simpsonville

The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) said one lane is closed on I-385 due to flooding in Simpsonville.
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 6:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) said one lane is closed on an interstate due to flooding in Simpsonville Monday morning.

The SCDOT said the flooding is located on I-385 near exit 26 or Harrison Bridge Road.

As of 6:30 a.m., the left lane is closed.

Stay tuned for updates.

