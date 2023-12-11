SCDOT: Lane closed due to flooding on I-385 in Simpsonville

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) said one lane is closed on an interstate due to flooding in Simpsonville Monday morning.

The SCDOT said the flooding is located on I-385 near exit 26 or Harrison Bridge Road.

As of 6:30 a.m., the left lane is closed.

Stay tuned for updates.

