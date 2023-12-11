‘She is heartbroken and so am I,’: Woman’s quilt accidentally sent to Goodwill

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate woman is asking for assistance after her quilt was accidentally sent to Goodwill.

Robin LaRue said her mother had been working on the quilt for nearly 8 months and it shows important times in their children’s lives.

According to her post on Facebook, the quilt was possibly accidentally sent to Goodwill located on Woodruff Road.

“Please Help!!! My mother handmade me this quilt for Christmas and she is pretty sure that she sent it to Goodwill on Woodruff Road in Greenville by mistake. This is a very personalized item and there are hours of work in it. Please share; she is heartbroken and so am I.”

LaRue’s mother, Phyllis Petter says at some point she and her husband decluttered her sewing room and she believes a white bag with the quilt inside got mixed in with Goodwill donations. She only noticed it was gone last week.

″I don’t know how it got mixed up but that’s the only thing I can think of,” said Petters. “Nobody came in this house and stole a quilt out of my sewing room and left and locked the door.”

LaRue has been in contact with the Woodruff Road Goodwill store, she says employees searched thoroughly through donation bins and have come up short. They told her sometimes donations can be sent out to other stores in the area.

″My hope is that you know somebody bought it and sends it back. I’d even be willing to give a reward,” said Petters.

If you’ve have seen the quilt or have it, the family is asking you contact our newsroom at (864) 213-2100 or email by using the contact form.

