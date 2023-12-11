Sheriffs searching for missing child in Buncombe County

ARDEN, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Authorities need help locating a missing child near Arden.

The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to find Lukas Witkowski, who was last seen in the Arden area of Buncombe County. Witkowski is listed as 5′09 and 165 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information, please call (828) 250-6670.

