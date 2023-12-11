Sheriffs searching for missing child in Buncombe County

Lukas Witkowski MISSING
Lukas Witkowski MISSING(Buncombe County Sheriff)
By Todd Williams
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 10:23 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARDEN, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Authorities need help locating a missing child near Arden.

The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to find Lukas Witkowski, who was last seen in the Arden area of Buncombe County. Witkowski is listed as 5′09 and 165 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information, please call (828) 250-6670.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said three people are dead after a car traveling north...
3 victims identified following fatal 4-vehicle crash on I-85S in Greenville Co.
The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for a suspect after an...
Deputies investigating armed robbery at Dollar General
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Driver crashes into two vehicles trying to flee deputies, killing 85-year-old, officials say
Lucas Turner was told by a dealership that he would need to pay roughly $20,000 for a new...
‘My jaw dropped’: Car owner shocked by $20,000 price tag to replace hybrid battery
5-day forecast.
Showers end overnight, mountain snow continues

Latest News

Multi-crash on I-85 after Christmas parade
Multi-crash on I-385 after Christmas parade
Power outage generic
Power outages reported across the Upstate following winter weather and rain
Samuel Hullar uses a chainsaw to remove fallen trees along Nesbitt Lane due to storms and...
Samaritan’s Purse assisting in Tennessee following tornadoes
South Carolina guard MiLaysia Fulwiley (12) gestures after making a basket in first half of an...
Top-ranked South Carolina women hold off No. 11 Utah