Woman reportedly sexually assaulted during armed robbery in downtown Greenville, police say

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department said they are investigating after a woman reported she was sexually assaulted during an armed robbery in downtown Greenville on Saturday morning.

According to police, the incident happened at the Richardson Street Parking Garage at around 1 a.m.

The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment. However, police have not identified the suspect at this time.

