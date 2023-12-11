Woman reportedly sexually assaulted during armed robbery in downtown Greenville, police say

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 11:57 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department said they are investigating after a woman reported she was sexually assaulted during an armed robbery in downtown Greenville on Saturday morning.

According to police, the incident happened at the Richardson Street Parking Garage at around 1 a.m.

The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment. However, police have not identified the suspect at this time.

Stay with FOX Carolina as we work to learn more details.

