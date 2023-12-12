Asheville Chief of Police to retire after nearly 4 years in office

ASHEVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Asheville said that Chief of Police David Zach of the Asheville Police Department announced his plans to retire earlier today.

Officials said Zach has served the Asheville community since February 2020 and has overseen initiatives to retain officers and recruit new staff during his tenure.

“I would like to take a moment to extend my deepest appreciation to all the officers for their unwavering dedication and exceptional efforts in overcoming the challenges we have faced together,” said Zach. “Their commitment to our shared mission has been invaluable. I would also like to express my gratitude to the City Manager’s Office and the Mayor and City Council for their continuous support, which has played a pivotal role in our accomplishments. Thank you all for your commitment to our team and the community we serve.”

Officials stated that City Manager Debra Campbell is working with Zach and other leadership to create a transition plan. Stay with us as we work to learn more.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.