Asheville Chief of Police to retire after nearly 4 years in office

Asheville, North Carolina
Asheville, North Carolina(WHNS)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:38 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHEVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Asheville said that Chief of Police David Zach of the Asheville Police Department announced his plans to retire earlier today.

Officials said Zach has served the Asheville community since February 2020 and has overseen initiatives to retain officers and recruit new staff during his tenure.

“I would like to take a moment to extend my deepest appreciation to all the officers for their unwavering dedication and exceptional efforts in overcoming the challenges we have faced together,” said Zach. “Their commitment to our shared mission has been invaluable. I would also like to express my gratitude to the City Manager’s Office and the Mayor and City Council for their continuous support, which has played a pivotal role in our accomplishments. Thank you all for your commitment to our team and the community we serve.”

Officials stated that City Manager Debra Campbell is working with Zach and other leadership to create a transition plan. Stay with us as we work to learn more.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said three people are dead following a wrong-way crash...
Search for last missing animal following deadly I-85 crash continues
Police say two brothers were killed in a head-on crash in West Virginia.
Brothers killed in head-on motorcycle crash with each other
Greenville Police investigating alleged sexual assault in downtown parking garage
Woman reportedly sexually assaulted during armed robbery in downtown Greenville, police say
Proposed high-speed rail
Proposed high-speed rail connecting Atlanta and Charlotte to potentially include Upstate stop
Code Red issued for string of break-ins in Taylors area
Multiple reports of outdoor equipment stolen, deputies investigating

Latest News

Dabo on New Coaches
Dabo on New Coaches
Wreaths Across America
Wreaths Across America
Hendersonville Shooting Suspect Arrested
Hendersonville Shooting Suspect Arrested
Chief Deputy Coroner running for coroner
Chief Deputy Coroner announces plans to run for top spot