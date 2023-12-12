Chief Deputy Coroner announces plans to run for top spot

Mike Ellis hopes to succeed long-time coroner Parks Evans
Chief Deputy Coroner Mike Ellis announced he is running for coroner in Greenville County.
By Myra Ruiz
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:13 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - After serving in the Greenville County Coroner’s Office for 28 years – most of that time as chief deputy coroner – Mike Ellis announced that he’s setting his sights on the top spot.

Ellis gathered with supporters at Stax Omega Tuesday morning to make formally declare his intentions to run.

“I consider our office as one of the top offices in the state,” Ellis told FOX Carolina. “It got that way due to Parks Evans.”

Evans has served as coroner since 1992 and said he does not plan to seek re-election.

Over the past three decades, Evans has initiated multiple programs to prevent traffic, drug and alcohol-related deaths. Ellis said he plans to continue the efforts to save lives.

The demands of the job have changed over the years and reflect what is happening in the community, Ellis said. Drug overdoses are currently the most prevalent type of death investigation, he said.

“When we realize we’ve got a certain drug under control, then another drug comes into play,” Ellis said.

Ellis said he has received a lot of medical and law enforcement training to prepare him for the job. However, he said one critical requirement just comes naturally.

“Being compassionate is extremely important,” Ellis said. “If you’re not a compassionate person…not caring…not legitimate…not honest, you’ll not make a good death investigator.”

During the announcement, Evans and Oconee County Coroner Karl Addis endorsed Ellis. So far, no other candidates have announced plans to run for the seat.

