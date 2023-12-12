City of Greenville unveils plaque for Heritage Tree Award at “The Greenville Roots Tree”

The award celebrates the remarkable trees in South Carolina.
The award celebrates the remarkable trees in South Carolina.(City of Greenville)
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 11:12 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - City of Greenville officials unveiled the plaque for the Heritage Tree Award at “The Greenville Roots Tree,” on Monday.

The award celebrates the remarkable trees in South Carolina.

One of twenty trees recognized, “The Greenville Roots Tree,” was nominated by the City’s Parks, Recreation and Tourism team for its historical and cultural significance to the community.

Other prestigious trees that have received this award can be found at treessc.org/awards.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said three people are dead following a wrong-way crash...
Search for last missing animal following deadly I-85 crash continues
Police say two brothers were killed in a head-on crash in West Virginia.
Brothers killed in head-on motorcycle crash with each other
Greenville Police investigating alleged sexual assault in downtown parking garage
Woman reportedly sexually assaulted during armed robbery in downtown Greenville, police say
Troopers say a baby boy died and a 30-year-old woman suffered serious injuries in a rollover...
Infant dies in car crash days before 1st birthday, troopers say
Code Red issued for string of break-ins in Taylors area
Multiple reports of outdoor equipment stolen, deputies investigating

Latest News

City of Greenville officials unveiled the plaque for the Heritage Tree Award at “The...
Heritage Tree award unveiled at "The Greenville Roots Tree"
Duncan Shop and Stroll: Rustic Roots
Duncan Shop and Stroll: Rustic Roots
Westminster under boil water advisory again
Westminster under boil water advisory again
A shooting took place at Woodspring Suites in Duncan, SC.
Shooting at Duncan hotel, person injured
Clemson University class warns not to listen to junk science on social media
Clemson University class warns not to listen to junk science on social media