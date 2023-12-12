City of Greenville unveils plaque for Heritage Tree Award at “The Greenville Roots Tree”

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - City of Greenville officials unveiled the plaque for the Heritage Tree Award at “The Greenville Roots Tree,” on Monday.

The award celebrates the remarkable trees in South Carolina.

One of twenty trees recognized, “The Greenville Roots Tree,” was nominated by the City’s Parks, Recreation and Tourism team for its historical and cultural significance to the community.

Other prestigious trees that have received this award can be found at treessc.org/awards.

