Clemson men’s soccer wins national championship, def. Notre Dame 2-1

LOUISVILLE, K.Y. (FOX Carolina) - The Clemson men’s soccer team beat Notre Dame in the College Cup Final 2-1 Monday night in Louisville, Ky. to win its second NCAA National Championship in the last three seasons.

In the 27th minute, the Tigers’ Brandon Parrish struck a firecracker into the bottom right corner of the net put Clemson up 1-0 in the Irish. Throughout the early part of the second half, Notre Dame had several threatening shots that were either just off the mark, including one that ricocheted off the goal post, or were saved by Clemson Goalkeeper Joseph Andema.

Then, in the 70th minute, the Tigers struck again. Alex Meinhard showed great patience while attacking on the right wing, and he played a beautiful ball to Clemson’s leading scorer Ousmane Sylla who calmly put it in the back of the net. Sylla, a First-Team All-American, scored his 13th goal of the season by bending one into the right side of the net to give the 9th-seeded Tigers a 2-0 lead over the 2nd-seeded Irish. Notre Dame’s Paddy Burns scored on a penalty kick with one minute left in the game to make the score 2-1, but it was too little too late. That goal was the only one the Tigers gave up in their five NCAA tournament games.

Notre Dame only gave up two or more goals in three games all season, and two of those games were against the Tigers. On Sept. 9th, Notre Dame hosted and beat Clemson 3-2. That gave them a little sense of revenge after the Tigers beat the Irish in penalty kicks in the 2021 College Cup semifinal before winning the program’s third national title the next game.

A couple years later, Clemson has now beaten Notre Dame in the tournament again, this time 2-1 in the College Cup Final.

The Tigers will host a parade in Clemson at a day and time to be announced to celebrate the program’s fourth national championship and its second in the last three seasons.

