Company invests $5M into new Upstate meat plant

Work at a Meat Processing Plant
Work at a Meat Processing Plant(kswo)
By FOX Carolina News Staff and Hallie Shuler
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 10:47 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Tomahawk Processing announced plans to establish a new meat processing plant within Laurens County. The operation will cost approximately $5 million to invest, and is expected to make 26 new jobs within the county.

“My partners and I are thrilled to announce that Tomahawk Processing will be locating in Laurens County,” says Platt Moore, the current Managing Partner at Tomahawk Processing. “We look forward to partnering with South Carolina producers to help bring local beef direct to consumers.”

Tomahawk Processing is a manufacturing company focused on providing machines and advancing technology for the food processing industry. The plant will provide beef processing and packaging services for meat traders throughout the state. It will also provide private label packaging, which will allow for producers to sell their products beyond state lines.

Hugh Weathers, the sitting Commissioner of Agriculture in the State of South Carolina, says, “The lack of in-state processing capacity is probably the No. 1 concern I hear from beef producers in South Carolina, so this project is a big deal.”

The company will be located at 5336 Metric Road in Laurens, and is expected to begin operations in 2025.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said three people are dead following a wrong-way crash...
Search for last missing animal following deadly I-85 crash continues
Police say two brothers were killed in a head-on crash in West Virginia.
Brothers killed in head-on motorcycle crash with each other
Greenville Police investigating alleged sexual assault in downtown parking garage
Woman reportedly sexually assaulted during armed robbery in downtown Greenville, police say
Troopers say a baby boy died and a 30-year-old woman suffered serious injuries in a rollover...
Infant dies in car crash days before 1st birthday, troopers say
Code Red issued for string of break-ins in Taylors area
Multiple reports of outdoor equipment stolen, deputies investigating

Latest News

Duncan Shop and Stroll: Rustic Roots
Duncan Shop and Stroll: Rustic Roots
Westminster under boil water advisory again
Westminster under boil water advisory again
A shooting took place at Woodspring Suites in Duncan, SC.
Shooting at Duncan hotel, person injured
Clemson University class warns not to listen to junk science on social media
Clemson University class warns not to listen to junk science on social media
The award celebrates the remarkable trees in South Carolina.
City of Greenville unveils plaque for Heritage Tree Award at “The Greenville Roots Tree”