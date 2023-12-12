Company invests $5M into new Upstate meat plant

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Tomahawk Processing announced plans to establish a new meat processing plant within Laurens County. The operation will cost approximately $5 million to invest, and is expected to make 26 new jobs within the county.

“My partners and I are thrilled to announce that Tomahawk Processing will be locating in Laurens County,” says Platt Moore, the current Managing Partner at Tomahawk Processing. “We look forward to partnering with South Carolina producers to help bring local beef direct to consumers.”

Tomahawk Processing is a manufacturing company focused on providing machines and advancing technology for the food processing industry. The plant will provide beef processing and packaging services for meat traders throughout the state. It will also provide private label packaging, which will allow for producers to sell their products beyond state lines.

Hugh Weathers, the sitting Commissioner of Agriculture in the State of South Carolina, says, “The lack of in-state processing capacity is probably the No. 1 concern I hear from beef producers in South Carolina, so this project is a big deal.”

The company will be located at 5336 Metric Road in Laurens, and is expected to begin operations in 2025.

