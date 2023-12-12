Coroner: Man goes into cardiac arrest, dies after crashing in Easley

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Coroner’s Office said a man has died following a crash in Easley Monday morning

According to the coroner, 57-year-old Joseph Hatley was involved in a minor crash just before 10 a.m. on Highway 8 near Pope Field Road. When the fire department and EMS arrived, Hatley was in cardiac arrest.

Officials said he was treated on scene by EMS and taken to Baptist Easley ED where he passed away.

The cause and manner of death are still under investigation, but as of right now it appears that a medical emergency caused the incident.

