Deputies investigate after pedestrian hit by train in Newberry County

The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office reported multiple agencies are on the scene following a...
The Newberry County Sheriff's Office reported multiple agencies are on the scene following a Newberry County Collision.
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office reported multiple agencies are on the scene following a Newberry County train collision.

Deputies said law enforcement, fire, rescue, and EMS are at CR Koon Highway across from Creative Liquid Coatings in Prosperity working after a pedestrian was struck by a CSX train near a private crossing.

Investigators have started work to confirm the victim’s identity and current condition.

