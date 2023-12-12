Driver dies 8 days after crash in Greenville County

generic crash
generic crash(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 11:10 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said troopers are investigating after a driver died following a crash in Greenville County.

Troopers said the crash happened around 3:36 p.m. on November 29 along SC 183 near Wilcun Drive.

According to troopers, the victim was traveling along SC 183 when they crashed into another driver that was trying to turn onto SC 183 from Wilcun Drive. Troopers stated that following the initial collision, the victim’s vehicle went off the road, where it overturned and hit a utility pole.

Troopers said the driver was taken to the hospital following the crash but passed away on December 7 at around 12:10 p.m.

Troopers didn’t release any other information about the victim. Stay with us as we work to learn more.

