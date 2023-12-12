Employee accused of stealing thousands from Blacksburg mortuary

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Blacksburg Police Department announced that a man was recently taken into custody after thousands of dollars were recently stolen from a Mortuary in the area.

Officers said they began investigating after someone reported that $6000 had been stolen from Gordon Mortuary on November 28.

Officers stated that they investigated the situation and eventually charged 45-year-old Thomas Carroll of Grover, NC, with grand larceny. They added that Carroll worked for the mortuary when the theft allegedly happened.

Carroll was taken into custody on December 11 and booked into the Cherokee County Detention Center.

