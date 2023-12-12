Georgia high school baseball player dies after batting cage accident

Jeremy Medina, a senior pitcher and catcher, was injured in the accident, which happened on Monday shortly before 1:30 p.m.(Gainesville City School System)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 12:40 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Gainesville High School senior baseball player who was severely injured in a batting cage accident last month died Monday night, according to Northeast Georgia Medical Center.

Jeremy Medina’s “heart stopped about an hour” before his grandmother arrived at the hospital to see him, Medina’s family said in a statement shared by the hospital.

Last week Medina’s family had begun “the process of seeking a visa for his grandmother so she could travel” to be with them for Medina’s honor walk, a ceremonial event held at hospitals to commemorate patients donating their organs.

“We know Jeremy was and will always be in God’s hands and we will see him soon,” his family said in their statement. “We are grateful for all the prayers and support over the last three weeks, and we appreciate everyone’s understanding as we take time now to be with our family.”

Medina, a pitcher and catcher for the high school’s 2022 team, was accidentally hit in the head by a baseball bat at the school on Nov. 20.

He was in a coma after the accident and last Wednesday the hospital said he was considered brain dead.

The hospital said his family would eventually donate his organs. When he got his driver’s license, Medina opted to be an organ donor, the hospital said. It is unclear when the organ donation procedure will take place.

