Greenville County Coroner set to retire after 30 plus years

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Coroner Parks Evans said he plans to retire after serving as coroner for more than 30 years.

Evans became the coroner in 1992 after working in the office as deputy coroner for five years. When he first started, there were only four people in the coroner’s office: the coroner, two deputy coroners and an administrative staff member.

Now, his team includes 18 deputy coroners and investigator, three administrative positions and three volunteers.

In 1992, Evans said the office was mostly busy with traffic fatalities. The most prevalent investigations now focus on drug overdose deaths.

It is a job that Evans said has come with a lot heartache.

The biggest thing Evans said he wants to leave anyone doing this job is to not carry it home with you and try not to carry it home to your families.

“I just try to keep a positive attitude when I’m at home and try not to think about the horrific things that I may see in a day or things that might be on my mind,” said the coroner.

Evans said it has been most rewarding to hear from families he’s had the chance to help over the years.

Evans plans to retire at the end of 2024.

