Greenville County Schools addresses 'national hoax' sending threats to district

Greenville County Schools holds a meeting to discuss metal detectors in schools.
Greenville County Schools holds a meeting to discuss metal detectors in schools.(Fox Carolina News)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 10:51 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Schools announced that officials are investigating after the district received a threat that they believe is part of a “national hoax” impacting organizations.

In a letter sent to parents and guardians on Monday, district officials explained that school districts around the country, including Greenville County Schools, have received a vague and non-credible bomb threat.

District officials confirmed that law enforcement investigated the messages and determined that no credible threat was targeting any schools. They added that they are working with multiple agencies, including the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, to take any necessary precautions.

District officials said schools will remain on a normal schedule as law enforcement investigates. Stay with us as we work to learn more.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said three people are dead following a wrong-way crash...
1 dog and snake found, other dog still missing following I-85 crash that left 3 dead
The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for a suspect after an...
Deputies investigating armed robbery at Dollar General
Police say two brothers were killed in a head-on crash in West Virginia.
Brothers killed in head-on motorcycle crash with each other
3-day forecast.
Dry, sunny week ahead with chilly temperatures
The outside of a church
Simpsonville church baptizes 141 people in one Sunday

Latest News

Spartanburg City Council gives update on new development projects
Spartanburg City Council gives update on Morgan Square redevelopment
generic crash
Driver dies 8 days after crash in Greenville County
Spartanburg leaders talk $15 million price tag for new Morgan Square
Spartanburg leaders talk $15 million price tag for new Morgan Square
Michael Anderson
Man charged during ‘extensive’ drug investigation in Laurens