Greenville County Schools addresses 'national hoax' sending threats to district

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Schools announced that officials are investigating after the district received a threat that they believe is part of a “national hoax” impacting organizations.

In a letter sent to parents and guardians on Monday, district officials explained that school districts around the country, including Greenville County Schools, have received a vague and non-credible bomb threat.

District officials confirmed that law enforcement investigated the messages and determined that no credible threat was targeting any schools. They added that they are working with multiple agencies, including the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, to take any necessary precautions.

District officials said schools will remain on a normal schedule as law enforcement investigates. Stay with us as we work to learn more.

