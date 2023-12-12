Harris Teeter to celebrate opening of new Greer location

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Harris Teeter is celebrating the grand opening of its new Greer location with a ribbon cutting and Tate of Teeter sampling event on Tuesday.

The event starts at 4 p.m. and runs until 7 p.m.

The Taste of Teeter event is open to the public and features live music, complimentary samples of the store’s most unique and holiday-themed products.

The new Greer location will feature an expanded service meat and seafood department, enhanced organic and specialty produce, a Murray’s Cheese Shop, Starbucks and more.

The grocery store will also have a wine and beer bar with 16 beers on tap as well as store-made pizza, subs, and a hot bar.

To celebrate the opening, the new fuel center will offer $.40 off per gallon from Friday, Dec. 15 - Sunday, Dec. 17. The store will also double fuel points on all purchases at the Hudson Corners store through February 20, 2024.

The grocery store will be located at 2145 Old Spartanburg Road in the Hudson Corners Shopping Center.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.