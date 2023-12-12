Driver of van injured after train crash in Greer

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greer Police Department said the driver of a van was injured following a train crash on Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, officers were called to S. Line Street and Poinsett Street at around 3:52 p.m.

Officers said the van crashed into a Norfolk Southern train near the South Line Street and Moore Street Extension.

As of 5 p.m., officials said all lanes of S. Line Street (Highway 101) are closed at Moore Street.

