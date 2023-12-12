Man accused of holding FOX Carolina sister station reporter, photojournalist hostage

ANF crew held against their will
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:28 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - FOX Carolina’s sister station, Atlanta News First, said a man accused of holding their crew against their will has been arrested in Clayton County, Georgia.

Atlanta News First Reporter Asia Wilson and Photojournalist Lauren Swaim were preparing to give a live report from the parking lot of the Clayton County Sheriff’s office just before the 11 p.m. newscast on Monday. That’s when the crew said a man approached them, indicated he had a gun, and threatened to shoot them if they called for help.

They were able to alert the newsroom that they were in danger, and authorities were contacted immediately.

About an hour and a half into the encounter, police arrived at the scene and took the man into custody. Police said no gun was found at the scene.

The suspect, identified as Brandon Logan, has been charged with assault, battery and false imprisonment. He is expected to make his first appearance in court at 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

Thankfully, the Atlanta News First reporter and photojournalist were not injured in the incident and are recovering.

Atlanta News First will continue to ask questions about what happened and bring you more as they get it.

