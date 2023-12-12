Man charged during ‘extensive’ drug investigation in Laurens

Michael Anderson
Michael Anderson(Laurens Police Department)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 9:50 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens Police Department said a man was recently taken into custody after officers searched a residence in the city.

Officers said the situation began when they searched a home along Sullivan Street on December 11 as part of an “extensive, long-term drug investigation.”

According to officers, following the search, they took 41-year-old Michael Anderson into custody, where he was charged with five counts of 3rd offense distribution of marijuana, 3rd offense possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine within proximity of a school and introducing contraband into a detention facility.

Officers didn’t release any other information about the search or the drug investigation. Stay with us as we work to learn more.

