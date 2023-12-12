Man shoots at girlfriend’s vehicle after argument, Spartanburg police say

Officers said another vehicle was also hit
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 3:07 PM EST
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg Police Department is investigating a shooting following a verbal argument between a man and his girlfriend on Tuesday.

Officers were called to the scene on East Main Street near Oakland Avenue at around 12:30 p.m.

Officers said a verbal argument led to the man firing shots at the woman as she drove away on East Main Street.

According to police, witnesses reported hearing eight to ten shots.

The woman’s vehicle was hit as well as another vehicle that was passing by during the shooting, but no one was injured. The man fled the scene. He was later found by officers and detained a few blocks from the incident location.

If anyone has information regarding the incident, call police at 864-596-2098.

