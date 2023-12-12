Officials issue Code Purple in Buncombe Co. due to extreme cold weather

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County officials issued a Code Purple notice due to extremely code weather starting Tuesday night.

The notice is issued to provide emergency overflow shelter to people experiencing homelessness during extremely cold weather (at or below 32 degrees, including wind chill, or 33 - 40 degrees with precipitation).

During Code Purple, participating shelters will provide more beds with fewer requirements than their typical programming. They will also work with participants to refer them to ongoing shelter and housing options.

Below are a few Code Purple sites:

ABCCM’s Veterans Restoration Quarters located at 1329 Tunnel Road with intake from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and exit at 7:30 a.m. Transit route: WE2 170 Contact: 828-259-5333

ABCCM’s Transformation Village located at 40 Olin Haven Way with intake from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and exit at 7:30 a.m. Transit route W2 Contact: 828-259-5365

Salvation Army located at 204 Haywood Street with intake from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and exit at 7:30 a.m. Transit N 3, N4 Contact: 828-253-4723



According to officials, ABCCM will provide shuttle service with pickups at its Crisis Ministry located at 24 Cumberland Avenue at 4 p.m. Bus transit through ART is free to Code Purple sites at night and from the sites to downtown the following morning.

Riders should identify themselves to the driver as needing free transit to Code Purple sites beginning at 3:20 p.m. and going to 8 p.m. (when general shelter intake closes)

The morning after the Code Purple event, transport is available back to Coxe Avenue terminal from 6 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. on weekdays/Saturday and 8 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. on Sundays. Inbound service is not available after above times if Code Purple has not been issued for that night also.

When Code Purple is in effect for multiple days, ART transport is available throughout the day.

Backpacks and other belongs must not block the aisle or limit access to seats for other passengers, passengers may be denied based on too many bags.

Drivers reserve the right to eject passengers for disruptive, dangerous, or threatening behavior or speech.

To sign up for Code Purple emails, click here.

More information can be found below:

