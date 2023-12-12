Pickens County to appoint three new library board members during meeting

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Pickens County Council called a special meeting Monday night to fill multiple vacant positions, including three seats on the library board.

According to officials, the three open seats are for districts 1,2 and 4, which represent Clemson, Six-Mile and LIberty.

Officials said there are about 20 applicants that the board will consider for the seats.

Officials stated that each library board member serves four years. They added that the three new members will be announced at the meeting tonight.

The new board members will take over the positions following multiple controversies that library systems, such as Pickens County Schools and Greenville County, have faced over the last year.

