Police looking for armed, dangerous man accused of shooting in NC

Ronald Winslow Mackey Jr.
Ronald Winslow Mackey Jr.(City of Hendersonville)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 10:00 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Hendersonville said police are looking for an armed and dangerous man wanted for shooting another person following an altercation Monday afternoon.

According to officials, at approximately 4 p.m. on Monday, officers were called to a home on Woodcock Drive after callers reported that a man had been shot. Within minutes, the victim arrived at Pardee Hospital with a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

Officials said the investigation revealed that the victim and the suspect were engaged in a physical altercation over money resulting in the suspect shooting the victim.

The victim was treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers said the suspect was identified as 44-year-old Ronald Winslow Mackey Jr. He has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Mackey was last seen wearing a tan hoodie jacket, baseball hat, and blue jeans. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on where Mackey might be is asked to call 911 immediately.

Additional information about this incident can be provided to the Hendersonville Police Department by calling 828-697-3025.

MORE NEWS: Man accused of holding FOX Carolina sister station reporter, photojournalist hostage

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said three people are dead following a wrong-way crash...
Search for last missing animal following deadly I-85 crash continues
Police say two brothers were killed in a head-on crash in West Virginia.
Brothers killed in head-on motorcycle crash with each other
Greenville Police investigating alleged sexual assault in downtown parking garage
Woman reportedly sexually assaulted during armed robbery in downtown Greenville, police say
Troopers say a baby boy died and a 30-year-old woman suffered serious injuries in a rollover...
Infant dies in car crash days before 1st birthday, troopers say
Code Red issued for string of break-ins in Taylors area
Multiple reports of outdoor equipment stolen, deputies investigating

Latest News

Shooting at Duncan hotel, person injured
The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said three people are dead following a wrong-way crash...
Search for last missing animal following deadly I-85 crash continues
Greenville County Coroner set to retire
Greenville County Coroner set to retire
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Westminster under boil water advisory again