Police looking for armed, dangerous man accused of shooting in NC

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Hendersonville said police are looking for an armed and dangerous man wanted for shooting another person following an altercation Monday afternoon.

According to officials, at approximately 4 p.m. on Monday, officers were called to a home on Woodcock Drive after callers reported that a man had been shot. Within minutes, the victim arrived at Pardee Hospital with a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

Officials said the investigation revealed that the victim and the suspect were engaged in a physical altercation over money resulting in the suspect shooting the victim.

The victim was treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers said the suspect was identified as 44-year-old Ronald Winslow Mackey Jr. He has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Mackey was last seen wearing a tan hoodie jacket, baseball hat, and blue jeans. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on where Mackey might be is asked to call 911 immediately.

Additional information about this incident can be provided to the Hendersonville Police Department by calling 828-697-3025.

