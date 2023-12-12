Police searching for suspects after burglary at Fluor Field

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department said they are searching for suspects after items were taken from Fluor Field.

According to police, the incident happened at around 3 a.m. at 945 South Main Street on Sunday.

Officers said the subjects pictured above took items from the Press Box.

If anyone has information regarding the incident or the identity of the suspects, call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.

