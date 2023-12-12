RECIPES: Healthy snacks for the holiday season

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Celebrating the holidays comes with a lot of special food and drinks. But that doesn’t have to mean loading up on sugar and high-calorie foods. Certified health and nutrition coach Bonnie Papajohn from Dahlia Health & Nutrition Coaching shares these tasty and healthy recipes:

Pistachio Bark:

1 bag of dark chocolate chips

pomegranate seeds

chopped pistachio nuts

shredded unsweetened coconut

Melt Chocolate chips 30 seconds at a time until melted. Stir every 30 seconds. When the chocolate is melted, pour onto a parchment paper-lined ribbed sheet pan. Spread chocolate to about ¼ inch. Working quickly, drop pomegranate seeds and nuts all over the top, then add the coconut. Put in fridge to set for at least 30 minutes. Once hardened, break into pieces. Store in the fridge to avoid melting.

Merry Holiday Mix:

3 tbsp of cinnamon

2 tsp ground ginger

2 tsp ground cloves

1 tsp ground allspice

¼ tsp ground nutmeg

Mix all spices in a bowl. Transfer to an airtight container. Enjoy in coffee, hot chocolate, or roasted nuts, and use in baking your favorite cookies, cakes, or muffins.

Spiced Apples and Pears:

One apple

One pear

juice of half a lemon

1 tbsp of coconut oil, melted

Merry spice mix (or warm spices of your choice)

Cut fruit into cubes or shape of choice. Add lemon juice to keep the fruit from browning. Toss with melted coconut oil, then sprinkle with spices. Bake at 375 for approx. 15-20 minutes, or until desired softness. Serve warm, rook temperature or cold

Pomegranate/Cranberry mocktail:

Half a cup of cranberry or pomegranate juice

1 cup of sparkling water

frozen cranberries or pomegranate seeds

sprig of thyme

Ice cubes

Mix it all in a festive glass and enjoy!

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.