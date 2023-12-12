Sheriff: 2 arrested in NC after finding enough fentanyl to kill 26+ million people

Authorities discovered the drugs when conducting a traffic stop on a tractor-trailer along Interstate 77.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:05 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people were arrested Sunday after deputies found enough fentanyl to kill nearly 27,000,000 people, according to the sheriff’s office.

Lorenzo Arreola, 44, of Mexico, and Lucio Avila, 33, of Mexico, were given a $3.5M secured bond and charged with trafficking fentanyl/heroin.

Authorities advised they discovered the drugs when conducting a traffic stop along Interstate 77; during this, a canine gave a positive indication of narcotics in the tractor-trailer.

Deputies then started a search, revealing 53.6 kilos (118lbs) of suspected fentanyl mixed with cocaine. Based on the current wholesale value, Sheriff Darren Campbell believes the total street value is about $3,752,000.

“One kilogram of fentanyl has the potential to kill 500,000 people,” according to the Drug Enforcement Administration website. The math shows that the amount of fentanyl seized had the potential to kill approximately 26,800,000 million people.

