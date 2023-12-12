Social media is full of junk science says Clemson University class

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Social media is full of people telling us how to look younger, live longer and eat better. But how much of it is based on fact vs fiction? A Clemson University course is helping students sort through junk science.

“They are relatable,” Clemson University sophomore Emmy Korman said. “I want to look like them. I want to have their life. I actually bought it myself because I watched so many videos on it.”

Korman knows just how addictive these videos are. They can keep young people hooked on their phone for hours and convince them to buy something they might not otherwise.

“The cream claims to cure acne, hydrate skin, and take away wrinkles,” Korman said. “Personally for me, my skin has been dryer so it hasn’t really done those things for me.”

Korman is one of many students taking a class called “Science and pseudoscience in popular media.” It is led by senior lecturer Elliot Ennis in the chemistry department.

“If they have the look and the views we deem them credible,” Ennis said.

He is teaching students in the world of science that looks don’t mean anything.

“They are saying all these facts that aren’t necessarily true and they’re not giving any research behind it,” Clemson University junior Ashley Tofield said.

The students are taught to check the research behind the health claim and the credentials of the person making it. For example, a dietician usually has more education and training than a nutritionist.

“You can get a nutrition certification for $300,” Ennis said. “Any one of us could order it up. It doesn’t matter what education you have.”

Sometimes claims on social media can lead people to take advice that is dangerous to their health.

“People may have a disease and it could be deadly,” Korman said. “They think drinking this juice could fix all their problems so they kind of trust people online and don’t go to their doctor. When they lose trust in their doctors and true professionals who have medical degrees, that is where the dangers sets in.”

It can impact our mental well-being too.

“I think it could create disordered eating and a paranoid view of the world,” Ennis said.

These students have a personal interest. Many of them see their careers in health and science.

“When I am hopefully a surgeon one day in my future, I want to help my patients and still lead them down the right path,” Clemson University junior Kristen Dutkin said. “I don’t want to have them fall victim to the $5.99 keto diet or the keto chips to help them lose weight.”

It’s a class we all could learn from.

“Do your own research and look into it a little more rather than just believing someone who you watched for 30 seconds online,” Tofield said.

