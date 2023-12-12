Spartanburg leaders talk $15 million price tag for new Morgan Square

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Downtown Spartanburg might look a lot different by the end of next year. The city is gearing up for several major development projects. Monday night, at the last meeting of the year, city council got an update on the Morgan Square redevelopment.

Construction on the new Morgan Square is supposed to begin sometime next year. The city manager answered the questions on everyone’s mind—How much will it cost? And who will pay for it?

“We will have significantly increased pedestrian activity in that area and we want there to be a coherent and logical connection,” said City Manager Chris Story during his presentation to council.

The project about making Morgan Square an easy pitstop for other big projects. Like the new minor league baseball stadium that broke ground last month. Construction will take place in two phases—the first approximately $15 million dollars to bring the design concept to life.

“Hospitality tax funded debt issuance that could cover the bulk of that cost if not all of it,” said Story.

In other words, the plan is to pay-back construction costs using the Hospitality Tax. The 2% tax charged on all meals and beverages in the city is typically used to fund tourist-related services.

“There might be some private interest in making sure that this is executed at the highest level,” Story said.

He also told leaders they’ll also seek federal grant funding too. Phase two will be work spanning from ‘the clock’—to Daniel Morgan Avenue. The plan is to reposition the clock to make the road straighter and add more street parking. Cost estimates for that will come later.

