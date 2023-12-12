Taziki’s opens new cafe in Simpsonville

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe is opening a new restaurant located at Southside Corners near the Woodruff Road and SC Hwy 14 intersection.

This new location will be the first Taziki restaurant in Simpsonville, the second in the Greenville area, and the third in South Carolina entirely. The restaurant features an outdoor patio, a take-out tower, a pickup window and curbside service.

In honor of the grand opening, a private event was held to generate profits for Project Host, a non-profit dedicated to fighting hunger and providing accessible job-training for those who want to work in the food industry.

“We appreciate the excitement and support this community has already shown, and we can’t wait to serve our neighbors in person,” said Rogan Martin, a partner of the project. “Our fresh, scratch-made, affordable dishes combined with our passion to connect and serve our community makes Taziki’s a great fit for Simpsonville.”

There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new location at 10:30am. Taziki’s will offer $5 Grilled Chicken Gyro Meals for dine-in exclusively to celebrate the opening.

The restaurant’s hours of operation are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays.

