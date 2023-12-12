Union County High School football coach who battled cancer resigns following 2023 season

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Union County Schools announced that Union County High School head football coach Brian Thompson won’t return next season.

The district announced the news in the following statement shared on Monday.

“Head football coach, Brian Thompson, will not be returning to Union County High School for the 2024-2025 season. Coach Thompson has been a wonderful ambassador for Union County High School during his tenure here and his impact on the players he has coached as well as the students he has taught is immeasurable. Union County Schools is grateful for his years of service and wishes he and his family the very best in their future endeavors.”

In 2019, Thompson talked about his battle with colon cancer and how it impacted his role as a coach.

