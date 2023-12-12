Union County High School football coach who battled cancer resigns following 2023 season

Generic football
Generic football(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 7:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Union County Schools announced that Union County High School head football coach Brian Thompson won’t return next season.

The district announced the news in the following statement shared on Monday.

“Head football coach, Brian Thompson, will not be returning to Union County High School for the 2024-2025 season. Coach Thompson has been a wonderful ambassador for Union County High School during his tenure here and his impact on the players he has coached as well as the students he has taught is immeasurable. Union County Schools is grateful for his years of service and wishes he and his family the very best in their future endeavors.”

In 2019, Thompson talked about his battle with colon cancer and how it impacted his role as a coach.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said three people are dead following a wrong-way crash...
1 dog and snake found, other dog still missing following I-85 crash that left 3 dead
The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for a suspect after an...
Deputies investigating armed robbery at Dollar General
Police say two brothers were killed in a head-on crash in West Virginia.
Brothers killed in head-on motorcycle crash with each other
3-day forecast.
Dry, sunny week ahead with chilly temperatures
The outside of a church
Simpsonville church baptizes 141 people in one Sunday

Latest News

Clemson fans celebrate a home win earlier this season at Historic Riggs Field. Those fans have...
Clemson men’s soccer wins national championship, def. Notre Dame 2-1
Clemson advances past Charlotte in the second round of this year's NCAA Tournament. The Tigers...
No. 9 Seed Clemson Faces No. 2 Seed Notre Dame for College Cup Championship
South Carolina forward Chloe Kitts (21) shoots as Utah forward Alissa Pili looks on in the...
Gameocks women remain unanimous No. 1 in AP poll
Clemson head coach Brad Brownell reacts to a play during the second half of an NCAA college...
Clemson men’s basketball jumps up to No. 13 in AP poll