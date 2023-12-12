Upstate woman sings, takes instructions from 'God the Father' after dangerous chase in Florida

MONROE COUNTY, F.L. (FOX Carolina) - Florida Highway Patrol said a woman from Taylors, South Carolina, was recently taken into custody after leading troopers on a chase while allegedly driving under the influence.

Troopers said 41-year-old Courtney Epps of Taylor, South Carolina, was charged with DUI influence of alcohol or drugs, three counts of DUI damage to property or people, fleeing with disregard for safety to people or property, and reckless driving damage to people or property.

Troopers stated that the situation began on December 10 at around 8:00 a.m. when they spotted Epps’ vehicle speeding the wrong along US-1 near mile marker 36. Troopers began chasing Epps, who continued to go back and forth between the northbound and southbound lanes of US-1 at speeds ranging from 90 MPH to 120 MPH.

According to troopers, following multiple failed attempts to stop Epps’ vehicle with spike strips, she entered an area of the highway where hundreds of runners participating in a half marathon were running on the shoulder of US-1. Troopers confirmed that eventually, Epps’ tires began to fall off, causing her to lose control and crash into a construction site near mile marker 80.

Following the chase, troopers took Epps into custody, where they said she stared straight forward in silence and refused to acknowledge them. Troopers stated that they took Epps to the hospital where she urinated on herself while standing in the lobby, sang gospel songs loudly and talked to herself about “God the Father.

Medical staff later released Epps from the hospital, and she was taken to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Planation Key Substation. Troopers explained that they began conducting a field sobriety test on her there, but she stopped midway, saying that “God the Father told her to stop” participating in the exercises. Troopers added that her breath alcohol test results showed that she had a blood alcohol level of .000, but she refused to take a urine test.

Epps was booked into the detention center at around 12:10 p.m. Stay with us as we work to learn more.

