Upstate woman sings, takes instructions from 'God the Father' after dangerous chase in Florida

Courtney Epps
Courtney Epps(Monroe County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:16 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE COUNTY, F.L. (FOX Carolina) - Florida Highway Patrol said a woman from Taylors, South Carolina, was recently taken into custody after leading troopers on a chase while allegedly driving under the influence.

Troopers said 41-year-old Courtney Epps of Taylor, South Carolina, was charged with DUI influence of alcohol or drugs, three counts of DUI damage to property or people, fleeing with disregard for safety to people or property, and reckless driving damage to people or property.

Troopers stated that the situation began on December 10 at around 8:00 a.m. when they spotted Epps’ vehicle speeding the wrong along US-1 near mile marker 36. Troopers began chasing Epps, who continued to go back and forth between the northbound and southbound lanes of US-1 at speeds ranging from 90 MPH to 120 MPH.

According to troopers, following multiple failed attempts to stop Epps’ vehicle with spike strips, she entered an area of the highway where hundreds of runners participating in a half marathon were running on the shoulder of US-1. Troopers confirmed that eventually, Epps’ tires began to fall off, causing her to lose control and crash into a construction site near mile marker 80.

Following the chase, troopers took Epps into custody, where they said she stared straight forward in silence and refused to acknowledge them. Troopers stated that they took Epps to the hospital where she urinated on herself while standing in the lobby, sang gospel songs loudly and talked to herself about “God the Father.

Medical staff later released Epps from the hospital, and she was taken to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Planation Key Substation. Troopers explained that they began conducting a field sobriety test on her there, but she stopped midway, saying that “God the Father told her to stop” participating in the exercises. Troopers added that her breath alcohol test results showed that she had a blood alcohol level of .000, but she refused to take a urine test.

Epps was booked into the detention center at around 12:10 p.m. Stay with us as we work to learn more.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said three people are dead following a wrong-way crash...
Search for last missing animal following deadly I-85 crash continues
Police say two brothers were killed in a head-on crash in West Virginia.
Brothers killed in head-on motorcycle crash with each other
Greenville Police investigating alleged sexual assault in downtown parking garage
Woman reportedly sexually assaulted during armed robbery in downtown Greenville, police say
Proposed high-speed rail
Proposed high-speed rail connecting Atlanta and Charlotte to potentially include Upstate stop
Code Red issued for string of break-ins in Taylors area
Multiple reports of outdoor equipment stolen, deputies investigating

Latest News

Taziki’s Mediterranean Café
Taziki’s opens new cafe in Simpsonville
Foodshare and Clemson Cooperative Extension talk about free cooking classes
Clemson Cooperative Extension offering free virtual healthy cooking class
Clemson Cooperative Extension offering free virtual healthy cooking class
Clemson Cooperative Extension offering free virtual healthy cooking class
A woman was sexually assaulted in the parking garage off Richardson Street
Richardson Garage Assault