Ways to catch up on saving for retirement

56% of Americans feel behind on retirement savings
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 2:55 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
(InvestigateTV) — A recent Bankrate survey found that one in three American workers think they’re “significantly behind” on their retirement savings.

The study cited high inflation and the short recession over the last several years as a contributing factor, but reminded workers that it is never too late to start saving.

James Royal with Bankrate.com said the power of time and compounding interest is unbeatable.

“If you run the numbers, you start at age 25, you’ve got 40 years to retirement,” Royal explained. “You can save on a monthly basis just half of what you need to save at age 35 and reach the same target goal.”

Royal said starting earlier is always the biggest advantage when saving for retirement. He said those in their 40s still have 20 to 30 years of working left to start building up wealth. Royal said this group should be aggressive with allocations if possible.

“The good news, you’re at your peak earning years and you may have children already out of the house,” he said. “And that means you can full boar on retirement savings: maxing out a 401k, maxing out an IRA.”

Bankrate offered several tips to help save for retirement:

  • Leverage employer 401(k) matches – it’s basically free money for retirement
  • Those in their 50s can contribute and extra $1,000 per year into a traditional and Roth IRA
  • 50+ can also set aside an extra $7,500 into their 401(k) annually

