Westminster under boil water advisory again

WESTMINSTER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Westminster Public Works said another boil water advisory has been issued for some area.

City officials said they area currently in the process of testing bacteriological samples in the Welcome Church community area determine if the water has been seen contaminated.

The potential contamination is due to an instrumentation failure resulting in a loss of system pressure. Therefore, residents in the following area are asked to boil their water for at least one minute before drinking or cooking until otherwise notified by officials:

U.S. 76 west of Riversong Drive

All roads off of Highway 76

Church Road

Cobb Bridge Road

North up Highway 76 to Welcome Church Community located in Oconee County

The city said the next update will be Wednesday morning.

Anyone with questions may call the City of Westminster Public Works at 864-647-3217 or 864-647-3219.

