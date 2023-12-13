2 arrested months after deadly shooting in Forest City

FOREST CITY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Forest City Police Department said two suspects have been arrested and charged for the deadly shooting that happened in July.

On Thursday, July 13, police were called to the scene on Harmon Street where they found Brandon Gerard Holland with several gunshot wounds in the font yard.

A reward was later offered for the capture of the suspects responsible for the deadly shooting.

According to police, the first suspect Zachariah Da’Vine was indicted for first degree murder on December 4. The second suspect Joshua Adam King Jr., was served a warrant for accessory after the fact in Morganton, North Carolina on December 12.

King is being held at the Burke County Detention Center.

