Buncombe Co. officials announce first death related to current flu season

Officials are encouraging people to get vaccinated against the flu and to stay home if they are sick
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 12:30 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BUNCOMBE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Buncombe County Health and Human Services announced that a Buncombe County resident recently passed away from flu-related complications, becoming the death of the 2023–2024 flu season.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the first flu-related death in our Buncombe County community, said Dr. Ellis Matheson, Buncombe County Public Health Director. “We take the seasonal flu seriously, recognizing its potential for severe illness and even fatality. We strongly encourage the community to take preventive measures against influenza and other circulating respiratory illnesses. Now is the time to get vaccinated, especially before participating in seasonal celebrations with friends and family. Additional precautions include staying up-to-date on vaccinations, practicing good hand hygiene, covering coughs and sneezes, and staying home if feeling unwell.”

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that everyone get vaccinated if they are eligible and over six months of age. Officials added that getting vaccinated can make the illness milder for those who get the flu.

Officers advise that anyone who thinks they have the flu should contact their doctor to see if they need further treatment.

Those interested in receiving the flu vaccine can find a nearby location here.

